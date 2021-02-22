Episode 1 of ‘The Calf Show’ goes live – Housing and purchasing calves this spring

The first episode of ‘The Calf Show’ series is now live to view on AgriLand’s Youtube channel and across social media platforms.

‘The Calf Show Series’ is being ran as part of the Green Acres Calf To Beef Programme with Teagasc and AgriLand will host a series of programmes presented by AgriLand beef specialist Michael Carey.

In the first episode, the topics up for discussion includes calf housing and what changes farmers can make to existing buildings in order to provide calves with the best environment. We also discuss what farmer’s need to think about when it comes to the price of calves this spring.

The panel for the first episode includes Dr. Doreen Corridan from Munster Bovine, Seán Cummins from Teagasc and Peter O’Hanrahan – a farmer in the Teagasc Green Acres programme.

Calf housing and purchases

Doreen and Peter discuss the factors that can have a positive impact on your calf housing this spring, while also trying to minimise stress within the environment. Peter provides us with some of the lessons which he has learned when it comes to the housing of calves on his farm.

Sean Cummins then gives a run through of the influencing cost factors farmers need to think about when buying calves, along with considering the levels of profitability that a farm is aiming to achieve.

Click on the link below to view episode one of ‘The Calf Show’ series.