An unlicensed peat operator has been prosecuted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and fined €3,000 at Athlone District Court.

The unlicensed peat operator, whose name was not disclosed at court, pleaded guilty to a number of offences including “the extraction” of peat on a number of occasions at or about Blyry Lower, Tullycross in County Westmeath.

The court heard that he faced two charges “of the extraction of peat in the course of business” at or about Blyry Lower, Tullycross on May 12, 2022 and July, 21 2022 which involved an area exceeding 50 hectares, without a licence in force.

The unlicensed peat operator also faced a third charge of peat extraction in the course of business at or about Blyry Lower, Tullycross in County Westmeath on May 5, 2022 which involved an area exceeding 50 hectares, without a licence in force.

All three charges contravene Section 82(2) of the EPA Act 1992 (as amended).

Judge Owens convicted the unlicensed peat operator at Athlone District Court on February 3, 2023 on charges one and two and also took charge three into consideration.

Judge Owens imposed fines totalling €3,000 – €2,000 for charge one and €1,000 for charge two and costs of €4,789 were also awarded.

Peat extraction

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) peat extraction of an area of greater than 50 hectares requires both planning consent from a planning authority or An Bord Pleanála, and Integrated Pollution Control (IPC) licensing from the EPA.

Last October the government introduced Solid Fuel Regulations for Ireland which banned the sale of turf through retail outlets or via the internet.

However people with turbary rights – who have a right “to cut and carry away turf from the bog-land” were not affected by the regulations.

They can continue to cut turf “for their own use” and also to gift or sell turf between friends and neighbours.