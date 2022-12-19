Communities in the midlands previously dependent on peat, will be provided with alternative employment opportunities under a new scheme which has received funding from the EU’s Just Transition Fund (JTF).

The fund has allocated Fáilte Ireland €68 million to implement a Regenerative Tourism and Placemaking Scheme for eight counties across the Irish midlands.

Counties Laois, Westmeath, Offaly, Longford, Roscommon, Galway, Tipperary and Kildare will benefit from the package, which contains key aims to bring sustainable tourism, economic development and job opportunities.

Senator Victor Boyhan has welcomed the announcement and said the fund “will support projects that take a ‘whole-of midlands’ strategic approach, and complement other sources of public funding”.

“The EU Just Transition Fund of €29 million available for 2023 is very significant and will be managed by the Eastern and Midland Regional Assembly,” he added.

The senator, who is a member of the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture and Local Government said that the funding will also support the rehabilitation of degraded peatlands and the regeneration of local heritage assets.

In a statement, Fáilte Ireland said that the funding it has been allocated can be broken down into four strands as follows:

Strand one: €30 million. This strand will develop the network of walking, cycling and water trails to bring greater connectivity.

Strand two: €25 million. This strand will bring amenity support to public and private community-based tourism businesses as they develop regenerative and sustainable infrastructure.

Strange three: €3 million. This strand will look to suport the development of carbon-neutral and low-carbon accommodation across the eight counties.

Strand four. €10 million. This strand of funding will support small and medium enterprises as they deliver more sustainable and commercially viable visitor experiences.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and the Media Catherine Martin also welcomed the confirmation of the funding and said it “is a significant step for regenerative tourism development in Ireland”.

“The scale of investment is a testament to the work of Fáilte Ireland in making a compelling case to the EU.

“I am confident that Fáilte Ireland, working in partnership with the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications and my own department, will deliver effectively on this ambitious scheme of work, which will transform tourism in the midlands,” she added.

Overall, Ireland is set to receive up to €84.5 million from the EU under the JTF, which was established to support regions and communities most negatively affected by the transition to climate neutrality.

Combined with national exchequer funding, the total amount available in Ireland will be €169 million.