‘Enquiries ongoing’ into ‘quarrel at Balmoral’

Enquiries are ongoing into an assault that took place at last week’s Balmoral Show, a spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has confirmed.

“Police are investigating the report of an assault at the Balmoral Park area of Lisburn on the evening of Friday, May 17,” a PSNI representative confirmed to AgriLand.

“Enquiries are ongoing,” the spokesperson added.

News of the investigation comes following the emergence on social media of videos showing a number of young people brawling both inside and outside tents at the show.



The footage appears to show young men punching, shoving and wrestling; security personnel and members of the PSNI are then seen attempting to bring a halt to the fighting and removing the offenders from the tent.

The scenes of the incident went viral on social media, with one video stacking up 1.7 million views at the time of publication.

A number of commentators have since condemned the incident online.

Renewed info appeal on cattle theft

Police have made a renewed appeal for information on cattle which were stolen from a farmyard in Co. Armagh in recent months.

Making the appeal, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in Armagh gave details on the incident, which took place in February.

In a statement on social media, local members of the PSNI said: “Folks, we need your help with the report of cattle theft we’re investigating.

Some time between 7:00pm on Wednesday, February 20, and 8:00am on Thursday, February 21, it was reported that a number of cattle were stolen from a farmyard on Granemore Road in Tassagh including a female red Limousin and two black and white Belgian Blues.