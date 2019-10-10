Engines set to roar in charity truck and tractor run this weekend

Preparations are almost complete ahead of a charity truck and tractor run taking place in the midlands this weekend.

Set to be held in the rural village of Camross, Co. Laois, the event – dubbed the Camross Charity Truck and Tractor Run – will see tractors and lorries of every shape and size gather for a drive through the countryside this Saturday, October 12.

The run is being organised in aid of the Laois branch of Down Syndrome Ireland.

Registration will take place from 3:30pm on Saturday afternoon; the run itself will kick off from 6:00pm. Registration costs €30 for trucks to enter while tractors will be charged €20, with all proceeds going to the chosen charity.

This will be followed by a barbecue and music in the Camross Inn directly after.

Advertisement

A raffle will be held on the night – with a top prize of €1,000 – with a number of spot prizes also promised.

In a statement ahead of the event, organisers said: “Our run is in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland Laois branch again this year.

“They have a lot of fundraising to do for their ‘field of dreams’ employment training centre of excellence; we received great support last year and hope that this year will be bigger and better.”

For those interested in attending or donating towards the charity run, further details can be found on the event Facebook page.