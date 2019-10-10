Auction report: Tillage and other machinery changes hands at ‘on-farm’ sale

Tuesday, September 17, saw tractors and machinery offered for sale at an auction at Toftleys Farm, West Rasen, Lincolnshire (England).

The sale was conducted by Cheffins. This report focuses on just some of the implements and trailers that were up for grabs.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

In accompanying articles, we look at how other lots fared.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2.5%.

All (hammer/sale) prices were also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices below).

This McConnel PA93 (pictured below) was described as follows: linkage-mounted; lever controls. It sold for £3,200.

This 1982 T&F trailer (pictured below) was described as follows: 12t; tandem-axle; “manual” tailgate; 12.5/80-15.3 wheels/tyres. It sold for £2,000.

This 1985 Jones Sovereign (pictured below) was described as follows: 10t; tandem-axle; “manual” tailgate; 340/65R18 wheels/tyres. It sold for £2,600.

Advertisement

This 2012 McConnel Discaerator 3000 (pictured below) was described as follows: 3m; mounted; packer roller. It sold for £6,500.

This McConnel Shakaerator (pictured below) was described as follows: 3m; mounted; packer roller; fitted with 2012 Weaving OSR seed applicator. It sold for £3,000.

This 1997 Simba TopTilth II (pictured below) was described as follows: 3m; trailed. It sold for £1,600.

This Vaderstad Carrier 500 (pictured below) was described as follows: 5m; trailed; hydraulic-folding. It sold for £14,500.

This 2006 Vaderstad Rapid A 400S (pictured below) was described as follows: 4m; trailed; hydraulic-folding; ‘System Disc’; tyre packer; bout and tramline markers. It sold for £18,800.

This 2002 Amazone ZA-M MaxiS (pictured below) was described as follows: mounted; twin-disc; S500 hopper extension. It sold for £1,200.