Farm accident survivors’ information day to be held next week

A farm accident survivors’ information day is set to take place next Thursday, October 17, in Co. Kilkenny.

Agricultural charity Embrace Farm will hold the information support day in conjunction with the National Rehabilitation Hospital for people who have suffered an accident or serious illness to continue their farming life after such a life-changing event.

The day will bring together support organisations that can offer assistance to people depending on the issues the have experienced with their emotional and/or physical health, according to the charity.

Advertisement

The day will have a practical focus with demonstrations from machinery adaption engineers on how they have adapted their tractors and so on, so they can continue with their love of farming.

There will be two host speakers on the day. The first of these is Bill Fields of Agrability, who will be travelling from the US, explaining how his organisation has helped farmers with mobility issues continue with their lives ranching and farming there.

Secondly, Enda Murphy, psychotherapist and author of ‘Five Steps to Happiness’, will chat about his work and how farmers’ emotional states affect daily life.

There is no admission for this event but anyone wishing to attend is asked to register their attendance here.