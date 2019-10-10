Information sought following hit-and-run…involving tractor

Help and information has been sought from the public in relation to a hit-and-run incident involving a tractor by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The incident occurred in Co. Down last month, and appears to have involved a Claas tractor pulling a trailer, judging by police descriptions.

Making an appeal for information, local members of the PSNI took to social media, stating:

“Police are looking for information from anyone who may have witnessed a light green tractor with red wheels pulling a trailer on the Derryboy Road, Crossgar, on Tuesday, September 10, at approximately 2:00pm.

This tractor was involved in a collision causing significant damage to property and has failed to stop or report this.

“The resident has returned home from holiday to discover the damage,” the statement added.

It was noted that police officers have carried out their own enquiries “but need a bit of extra help with this one to track the owner/driver of said tractor down”.

Anyone who may have information in relation to the incident is asked to contact police and quote the reference number CC626 22/09/19.

Ford Ranger stolen

Meanwhile, the PSNI also issued an appeal for info following the theft of a Ford Ranger pick-up truck in recent weeks.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, September 24, members of the PSNI based in Co. Armagh issued a plea for details from the public.

“A 2014 black Ford Ranger XLT OIG 1140 was stolen from the Markethill Road area of Portadown possibly around 1:00am this morning,” the PSNI statement said.

We believe the vehicle travelled in the direction of Newry.

“Were you on the roads; did you see anything suspicious? Better still would you have dashcam footage? If you can offer any assistance please call 101 and quote ref 226 of 24/9/19,” the police statement concluded.