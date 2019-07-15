Energy in Agriculture 2019: ‘Now is the time for action’

‘Energy in Agriculture 2019’ aims to provide practical information for farmers and the rural sector about the various renewable energy and energy-efficiency options available for farm businesses.

It is organised jointly by Teagasc, Tipperary County Council, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Tipperary Energy Agency and Gurteen College.

This free-to-attend event is now firmly established as Ireland’s largest renewable energy event for the farming community. Last year, it attracted 3,000 visitors through the doors of Gurteen College.

Jam-packed event

Energy in Agriculture 2019 returns for the fourth year on August 20. Once again, it gives farmers the opportunity to explore the latest renewable energy opportunities to use clean technology, drive efficiency and manage business costs in Irish agriculture.

The event is jam-packed with talks, panel discussions – facilitated by Damien O Reilly – practical demonstrations and an agri future outdoor arena.

The networking and learning that takes place in the expo arena is one of the most important aspects of Energy in Agriculture. The expo offers farmers an opportunity to meet with expert suppliers of products relating to energy on your farm.

All areas are represented from solar pv, wind, biomass, finance and consultancy. Last year, there were over 60 exhibitors who had access to an engaged and interested audience.

Companies in the energy sector, biomass boilers, heat pumps, pv etc. that wish to engage with the right audience should be exhibiting at Energy in Agriculture. For a reasonable rate they will get a lot out of the day.

With the announcement of the support scheme for renewable heat, Energy in Agriculture will have strong representation from SEAI – its headline sponsors – who will be rolling out the scheme and will be available to give advice on the day.

The announcement of the Government Climate Action Plan (CAP) shows that climate change is at the forefront of people’s minds. Energy in Agriculture is a leader in energy for the agricultural sector and is committed to providing the best, practical advice available from leaders and experts in their fields.

Brand new for this year will be an energy-efficiency demonstration and dairy case study, which will take place in Gurteen’s new high-tech dairy parlour. The practical demonstration will showcase options for improved efficiency and new technologies.

The ever-popular biomass and solar pv demo also returns.

Topics on the day

The series of talks, led by experts in the field with practical case studies led by farmers and practitioners, will include:

Reducing energy costs: Where to start;

How to achieve energy-efficient lighting;

Biomass supply chain from farm forestry;

Renewable electrification of farms;

Fuel switching: Renewable heat demand.

Our team of energy experts return to offer free one-to-one advice in the following areas:

Energy cost facilitated by Tipperary Energy Agency;

Taxation facilitated by IFAC;

Planning facilitated by Tipperary County Council;

Legal issues facilitated by Staines Law;

Finance facilitated by AIB.

An exciting new addition for 2019 is the launch of the Agri-Futures Arena. It will be looking at the latest in EVs, agricultural-based technology and automation.

Sustainable and robotic agri-tech companies will be demonstrating their innovations throughout the day.

Further information

To find out more, visit: www.energyinagriculture.ie; or simply click here

Expo spaces are limited with very few spots left; if you wish to book you can do so online at: www.energyinagriculture.ie/booking; or contact Stephanie on email at: [email protected].