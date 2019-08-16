Energy and business show to highlight TAMS supports for renewable energy

The Energy and Rural Business Show will take place on October 23 and 24 next and will feature dedicated conference sessions on opportunities in anaerobic digestion and biogas, biomass, heat pumps, hydropower, solar, storage and wind power.

The event will also feature ‘how-to’ farm diversification workshops and an exhibition that will focus on cutting-edge products and initiatives proving expert guidance.

Meanwhile, farmers wanting advice on the opportunities presented by newly launched Government funding through the Support Scheme for Renewable Heat (SSRH) and Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) are invited to attend.

Michael O’Donoghue from the nitrates, biodiversity and engineering division of the Department Of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will be speaking in two sessions at Energy and Rural Business Show Ireland.

He will cover the solar PV grants available under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) in the solar session; he will also outline the energy efficiency measures for farm buildings and the grant assistance available during the energy and carbon management session.

‘Transitioning to a low-carbon economy’

TAMS II provides farmers with grant aid to improve and/or build a specific range of farm buildings or purchase equipment of relevance to their farm enterprise.

TAMS includes seven measures for on-farm investments incorporating dairy, tillage, organics, animal welfare, safety and nutrient storage, young farmers, pigs and poultry and low emission slurry spreading equipment (LESS).

The support will help the transition to a low carbon economy.

O’Donoghue continued: “The scheme covers almost any farm building type or equipment in a farmyard, with a few exceptions including tractors and some implements.

“There are approximately 330 eligible items comprised of buildings, machines and implements which are eligible and the list can be found on the department’s website.

Once the application is approved, farmers and landowners will have a year to construct any structure if it’s permanent – as in the case of Solar PV – and six months if it’s mobile.

Meanwhile, the Energy and Rural Business Show Ireland is run in association with the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and Teagasc.

It is supported by the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), The Alpaca Association of Ireland, Macra Na Feirme, the Renewable Gas Forum of Ireland (RGFI), the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), Three Counties Energy Agency (3CEA) and The Irish Solar Energy Association (ISEA).