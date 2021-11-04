An announcement will be made by the Government today, Thursday, November 4, outlining the percentages each sector will be asked to cut their emissions by in Ireland.

The figures are set to be announced at 3:00pm today. However, Agriland understands this is how the cuts to each sector will likely look.

Contrary to recent speculation that today’s announcement on the targets for each sector would be a single figure to be either met or surpassed, the figures announced today will be ranges for each sector with the ambition of delivering a reduction somewhere between each sectors’ two given figures.

Here’s how it’s looking for each sector:

Agriculture : 22% – 30%;

: 22% – 30%; Electricity : 62% – 81%;

: 62% – 81%; Enterprise : 29 – 41%;

: 29 – 41%; Construction : 44 – 56%;

: 44 – 56%; Transport: 42% – 50%.

The three main types of emissions that will be targeted in agriculture are: Methane; Nitrous-Oxide and Ammonia.

How these emission-reduction figures will be achieved is yet to be confirmed. However, it appears Government sources are confident agriculture can meet the challenging targets without a cut to its national herd.

How will agriculture cut emissions?

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1 on Monday, November 1, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue outlined how agriculture might be able to cut emissions without reducing herd size.

The minister explained that the EU intends to meet a 2030 methane reduction target of 30% by cutting emissions from agriculture (biogenic methane) by 10% and cutting methane emissions from non-agricultural sources (such as landfills and some forms of energy production) by 50%.

This 10% cut in biogenic methane is in line with Ireland’s plan – under the Food Vision 2030 Strategy – to cut methane emissions from agriculture by 10%.

Minister McConalogue went on to say that a reduction in the average age of slaughter from 27 months to 24 months would result in a one-eighth (12.5%) reduction in biogenic methane emissions, and that the government was working towards reducing the average age of slaughter.

He noted that it would be one way of reducing methane without reducing the herd size.

The minister also noted the potential for feed additives and animal genetics as other courses of action to reduce biogenic methane.