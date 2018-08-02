Embrace FARM gears up for 32-county ‘Drive to Remember’
Embrace FARM is preparing to drive a tractor around the 32 counties of Ireland this autumn to raise awareness for farm safety.
The farm accident support network, founded by Brian and Norma Rohan, will embark on its journey “shining a light on those who have lost their lives or have been seriously injured in farming accidents”.
Tractor
With a tractor kindly donated by WR Shaw of Tullamore and driven by volunteers from Macra na Feirme and the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU), the tractor will touch the grass roots of each county during its drive.
The finish point of the tractor drive will be on the opening day of the National Ploughing Championships on Tuesday, September 18.
With the support of the National Ploughing Association (NPA), this drive is aimed at reaching all walks of life.
Mounted upon the tractor will be an ‘eternal light‘ representing those that have lost their lives around the island of Ireland.
The light will also be displayed during the ploughing once the tractor has reached its final destination.
Wellies
Embrace FARM is asking all families and neighbours who may have been affected by the loss or serious injury of a relative or friend in a farming accident to please place a pair of wellies in the trailer attached to the tractor on the drive.
These wellies will feature at the Embrace FARM stand at the National Ploughing Championship and represent the feet that once walked the farm.
There will be social media updates every day from the tractor drivers on the Embrace FARM, Macra na Feirme, NPA, YFCU and WR Shaw Facebook and Twitter pages as well as on the individual club pages showing how the tractor is doing on its journey.
The tractor will also be fitted with GPS technology so people can follow its journey online.
Organisers have asked for social media users to please use the hash tags #WeRememberYou and #FarmSafety on all social media reference to the drive.
For anyone who wishes to support the cause and the lives it represents, donations are acceptable through the charity’s website.
For those interested, further information can be obtained from the Embrace FARM Team at 085-7709966 or email [email protected]