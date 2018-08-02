Embrace FARM gears up for 32-county ‘Drive to Remember’

Embrace FARM is preparing to drive a tractor around the 32 counties of Ireland this autumn to raise awareness for farm safety.

The farm accident support network, founded by Brian and Norma Rohan, will embark on its journey “shining a light on those who have lost their lives or have been seriously injured in farming accidents”.

Tractor

With a tractor kindly donated by WR Shaw of Tullamore and driven by volunteers from Macra na Feirme and the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU), the tractor will touch the grass roots of each county during its drive.

The launch of the initiative, entitled “Our Drive to Remember” will be opened by Mairead McGuinness MEP at 1:00pm on Sunday, August 12, at the Tullamore Show from the WR Shaw stand.

The finish point of the tractor drive will be on the opening day of the National Ploughing Championships on Tuesday, September 18.

With the support of the National Ploughing Association (NPA), this drive is aimed at reaching all walks of life.

Mounted upon the tractor will be an ‘eternal light‘ representing those that have lost their lives around the island of Ireland.

With around 290 lives lost in the last 10 years, representing a farmer killed every two weeks across the 32 counties, the tractor will display these stark statistics to remind people to always be aware of the farming environment and to farm safely, according to the organisers.

The light will also be displayed during the ploughing once the tractor has reached its final destination.

Advertisement

Wellies

Embrace FARM is asking all families and neighbours who may have been affected by the loss or serious injury of a relative or friend in a farming accident to please place a pair of wellies in the trailer attached to the tractor on the drive.

These wellies will feature at the Embrace FARM stand at the National Ploughing Championship and represent the feet that once walked the farm.

Embrace FARM highlights the necessity for farm safety for farm organisations and agri-businesses in whatever way they can to ensure farmers work safely to reduce the weekly deaths and farming accidents.

There will be social media updates every day from the tractor drivers on the Embrace FARM, Macra na Feirme, NPA, YFCU and WR Shaw Facebook and Twitter pages as well as on the individual club pages showing how the tractor is doing on its journey.

The tractor will also be fitted with GPS technology so people can follow its journey online.

Organisers have asked for social media users to please use the hash tags #WeRememberYou and #FarmSafety on all social media reference to the drive.

For anyone who wishes to support the cause and the lives it represents, donations are acceptable through the charity’s website.