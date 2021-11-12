The Elite Charolais Heifer Show and Sale is set to take place at Tullamore Mart, Co. Offaly on Saturday, November 13.

The event is being organised by the Irish Charolais Cattle Society (ICCS) which has confirmed that more than 100 Charolais heifers have been catalogued for the sale.

The show will get underway at Tullamore Mart at 10:00a.m and, once judging is complete, the sale will begin at 12:25p.m.

Interested buyers can place their bids ringside on the day or, alternatively, bids can be made online through the Livestock Live (LSL) app.

All heifers on offer at the sale have been export tested and will be eligible for export on the day.

Heifers at the sale have also all been genotyped, myostatin tested, vet inspected, and pre-sale inspected.

According to the ICCS, the buyers of the five highest-priced heifers will each receive a €250 premium on the day.

And, first-time buyers of pedigree Charolais heifers at the sale will be allowed free first-time membership with the society.

Free transport will be available to buyers from Northern Ireland – directly from the sale – and free transport can be arranged to the UK mainland for heifers purchased also.

Advertisement

For more information and the sale catalogue, click here.

Kilvilcorris sale

In September this year, the Kilvilcorris Charolais herd hosted its first production sale of pedigree-registered Charolais heifers at Tullamore Mart.

The sale consisted of two in-calf heifers, 18 heifers ready for service, and 10 weanling heifers, and saw an 80% clearance rate with 24 heifers sold on the evening.

Speaking to Agriland following the sale, PJ Ryan from the Kilvilcorris Charolais herd said the top price on the evening was €10,200, while the average price of the heifers sold was just above €4,000.

That top-price heifer also had a full sister at the sale (Lot 26) – an 11-month-old heifer that made €6,000.

“It worked very well and, overall, it went very smoothly. There was a great show of stock on the evening and everyone was very happy with what they saw,” PJ said.

He explained that buyers on the evening consisted of both existing breeders and new breeders.

One particular new breeder bought four of the better heifers at the sale, he said.



