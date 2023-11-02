Minister of State for nature, heritage and electoral reform at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Malcolm Noonan, has today (Thursday, November 2) launched the Historic Structures Fund (HSF) and the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) for 2024.

Repair and maintenance of over 550 historic structures in every local authority area across the country will be supported by the funding of €9 million across the two schemes.

These will range from small-scale, labour-intensive projects in individual homes, up to larger-scale projects in major public buildings.

The funding will also help custodians and owners to undertake the rejuvenation and repair of historic buildings, presenting them to their best effect today and preserving them into the future.

Minister Noonan said: “I strongly believe in the importance of supporting communities to protect and conserve our shared built heritage, and recognise that this relies on the dedication of many different parties, including owners and custodians, skilled craftspeople, and local authority experts.

“As minister, I have had the pleasure of visiting numerous properties around the country… and have seen first-hand the positive impacts that this work has on the character of a place, the communities that live there and local employment.”

Minister Noonan also advised anyone considering applying to get in touch with the architectural conservation officer or heritage officer within their local authority as soon as possible.

Built Heritage Investment Scheme

BHIS includes ring-fenced funding of €500,000 for thatched buildings. This will fund conservation repairs to historic thatched structures, helping owners to offset other costs and protecting these buildings into the future.

The 2024 Built Heritage Investment Scheme will provide grants of up to €15,000 to individual owners for small-scale works to repair and preserve their historic properties.

Historic Structures Fund

The Vernacular Stream provides funding for conservation repairs and small capital works to vernacular structures that are not listed in the local authority Record of Protected Structures.

The 2024 Historic Structures Fund will offer up to €200,000 for projects that deliver a major community benefit.

It also offers funding for vernacular structures and for historic shopfronts. The Historic Shopfront Stream provides funding for the refurbishment and conservation historic shop facades to safeguard these distinctive features of towns, villages, and cities.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien commented on the new launch stating:

“Our built heritage is a tangible expression of our history and culture, and a distinctive and attractive element of our towns, villages, cities, and countryside.

“The schemes launched today are a vital support to communities, owners, and custodians who maintain our historic structures so they remain a public good for generations to come.”

Minister of State for local government and planning, Kieran O’Donnell added: “It gives me a great sense of pride to see the work being done at local level to ensure that schemes such as the Historic Structures Fund and the Built Heritage Investment Scheme run as well and as smoothly as they do.

“This is no small task, and credit is due to the conservation and heritage professionals across Ireland, as well as the expert teams at our local authorities, who help ensure that these structures are maintained for the benefit of their communities.”