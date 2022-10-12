Funding of €787,000 to carry out a number of capital works on the Aran Islands was announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys today (Wednesday, October 12).

The funding is the latest tranche of capital funding for island infrastructure projects, and will be used to resurface a number of roads on Inis Mór and Inis Óirr.

The Department of Rural and Community Development (DRCD) has outlined what projects will be funded under the allocation. These are as follows: Project County Grant Inis Mór – Eoghanacht road resurfacing Co. Galway €315,000 Inis Mór – Bóthar Ó Thuaidh resurfacing Co. Galway €297,000 Inis Oírr – Resurfacing of L-5250 Co. Galway €175,500 Breakdown of infrastructure projects in the Aran Islands to be funded.

Up to 90% of the capital costs of these projects will be covered by the DRCD, with the remaining 10% covered by Galway County Council, who will also manage the project.

However, the department stated that it is unlikely the works will be completed by the end of the year. This is largely due to logistical difficulties around transporting machinery and supplies to the Aran islands over the course of the winter months, when weather conditions can be poor.

In a statement the department added that the grants will allow for the island’s local authorities to carry out preparatory works before the end of the year, to ensure the projects can begin as early as possible in 2023.

Speaking about the allocation, Minister Humphreys said:

“Today’s funding announcement represents great news for the communities of Inis Mór and Inis Oírr.

“By investing in these road projects, we will improve mobility on the islands for the benefit of the local community and visiting tourists.

The minister said that supporting the Aran Islands is one of the key commitments included in her department’s ‘Our Rural Future’ plan, which represents Ireland’s five year rural development policy.

“Today is further proof that we are delivering on that commitment, and demonstrates our desire to support our island communities,” she concluded.