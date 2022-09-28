The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) 13th Rural Development Conference has been opened by the Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys today (Wednesday, September 28).

The conference, which is taking place in Ireland for the first time, will welcome 400 national and international delegates including more than 80 speakers, to Co. Cavan for the three-day event.

Running until Friday (September 30), the conference will facilitate discussions around the key challenges and opportunities in rural areas with representatives from the 38 OECD member countries.

There will be more than 80 speakers at the event across the three days from both Ireland and abroad, who will highlight the current status of rural development and connectivity around the world.

Opening the conference this afternoon, Minister Humphreys said the opportunity to host the event this year reflects Ireland’s ambition in the area of rural development.

She said that Ireland’s Our Rural Future policy is recognised internationally as a fine example of rural policymaking.

“I am very excited about Irish rural stakeholders having a role in shaping international rural development policy priorities.

“Nonetheless, we still have much to learn from our OECD colleagues, and I look forward to meeting our friends from all over the world, to exchange our views and ideas on the shared challenges and opportunities facing rural areas.”

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue will open the second day of the conference with a panel discussion on the impact of the war in Ukraine, inflationary pressures and food security in rural economies.

Later in the day at 2:30p.m, Taoiseach Micheal Martin will deliver a keynote address to the 400 delegates.

OECD deputy secretary general Yoshiki Takeuchi said that the conference will provide plenty of opportunities for those in attendance.

“I hope policy makers grab the opportunities brought by long-term transformations and short-term shocks to work together across policy areas and levels of government to take action for thriving rural places.”