Aiming to move from a dependence on peat production in the midlands, funding has been announced today (Friday, January 12) for the support of jobs in the region.

The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan TD announced the €5 million funding today available for communities formerly dependent on the production of peat, with the capacity to develop employment opportunities in the green, circular and low-carbon economy.

Funding of up to €300,000 is available for projects that build on the strengths of the local area, have an identified need, and create new job opportunities and/or increase the sustainability of existing jobs in the territory.

Minister Ryan said: “I am delighted to announce the launch of this scheme, which aims to allow small-to-medium enterprises and community organisations to expand and diversify their local economies and contribute to positive social change in the midlands.

“By creating opportunities for employment in the territory, these organisations can help to create an inclusive, attractive, healthy and sustainable place to live, work and visit right across the midlands region.

“This scheme will assist with addressing the longer-term economic transition of the region arising from the end of commercial peat and reinforces our commitment to provide a sustainable and inclusive future for the midlands region,” he added.

The call will support the following types of projects within the scope of support of the EU Just Transition Fund Regulation:

Technical and project management supports for energy and resource efficiency, building retrofits and renewable energy;

Circular economy and bioeconomy initiatives;

Projects that support digitalisation and connectivity to open up new employment options in the area;

Supports for new projects, processes and organisational innovation in the low-carbon sector;

Projects that support education, skills training and social inclusion;

Projects that contribute to nature restoration and regeneration;

Heat network feasibility studies (district heating systems and communal heating systems) that utilise renewable energy and/or waste heat energy sources.

This scheme is co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union through the EU Just Transition Fund (EU JTF) programme.

This programme supports projects in the EU Just Transition Fund Territory, consisting of Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Roscommon, and the municipal districts of Ballinasloe (Co. Galway), Athy, Clane-Maynooth, (Co. Kildare) and Carrick-on-Suir and Thurles (Co. Tipperary).

Applications are being accepted until February 22, 2024.