Nearly €2 million in funding has been awarded for a new Europe-wide research group that has been formed to find innovative solutions to tackle some of the most significant challenges through farmers and foresters’ actions, by utilising waste from the agri and forestry sector.

Called BBioNets, the EU project will be spearheaded by Munster Technological University (MTU) and CircBio.

The MTU-led group of researchers will share ideas and knowledge to help farmers and foresters use bio-based technologies to drive down greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Such technologies or practices use either non-food feedstock or circularity principles – or both – for delivering diverse products.

This initiative aims to support zero waste, promote a circular economy with biomass reuse, while ensuring value is derived from these sustainable practices.

Group led by MTU

The new group will set up six regional Forest and Agriculture Networks (FANs) across Ireland, Spain, Italy, Greece, Poland, Czech Republic for the three-year project.

It will comprise bioeconomy experts from all six countries who will share data and findings over the course of the project.

Speaking at the inaugural launch meeting at MTU’s campus in Bishopstown, Co. Cork, Dr. Niall Smith, head of research MTU, said: “BBioNets is an excellent example of the network structure that generates meaningful impact.

It integrates subject expertise with living laboratories where ideas can be tested, and processes improved. It encourages participation with local communities in a truly multidisciplinary engaged research approach.

“It has identified the need to provide solutions to important problems that need urgent resolution if local communities are to thrive whilst the global climate is better protected.”

Carmen Giron-Dominguez, research project manager with CircBio, added: “BioNets will help everyone working in the agriculture and forestry sectors, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness across various roles and locations.

“In Ireland, we will listen to Irish farmers and foresters’ true needs with regards to adopting bio-based technologies and bring knowledge of the best technologies and practices available from throughout Europe so they can adopt them and contribute to boost circular bioeconomy in Ireland.

“Being attuned to society’s needs and dedicated to the notion of a socio-ecological transition to environmental sustainability that leaves no one behind, the consortium will apply a ‘BBioNets for everyone’ concept to target a horizontal audience for each of its activities, wishing to plant seeds that might bloom beyond our primary target -farmers and foresters- and beyond the end of the project.”

James Gaffey, co-director of the Circular Bioeconomy Research Group (CircBio) at Shannon ABC in MTU, said: “CircBio Group welcomes the launch of the BBioNets project, which will play an important role in supporting the development of bio-based value chains in rural regions of Europe.

“As custodians of our land, it is vital that we empower our farmers and foresters to become central players in the development of the circular bioeconomy in these rural communities.

“CircBio is a leader in supporting the implementation of circular bio-based solutions with primary producers, through pilot, demonstration and enabling activities based on multi-actor collaboration.”

BBioNets will revolve around young farmers and foresters, as well as women and unemployed people, or their representative associations.

The consortium will identify entities that act as multipliers or supporters of the target audiences so as to include them in knowledge transfer activities.

The aim is to invest in the long-term future of local communities, showcasing employment possibilities and stimulating solid economic growth, according to the research group.