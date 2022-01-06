The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, has announced €21.5 million in funding for 27 landmark regeneration projects across Ireland.

The projects focus on combatting dereliction and increasing the vibrancy of towns and villages to attract people back to rural Ireland.

The investment, part of the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF), provides investment to support projects in towns and villages with a population of less than 10,000.

Old schools, cinemas, courthouses and vacant buildings are to be transformed into remote working hubs, creative studios, visitor centres, museums, libraries, enterprise, heritage and community spaces.

Announcing the funding for the 27 projects, Minister Humphreys said:

“In 2022, we will continue to roll-out unprecedented levels of investment in rural Ireland – making our towns and villages even better places to live, work, raise a family and run a business.

“Today’s announcement is proof of our strong commitment to supporting our rural communities both economically and socially,” the minister said.

Regeneration Projects

Among the projects recieving funding this year will be the Dungarvan Digital Transformation Hub in Co. Waterford.

€1.4 million will be spent renovating three buildings into offices, training and innovation workspaces for almost 200 people.

€1.17 million will be used to enhance walking and cycling facilities on the shore front in Buncrana Co. Donegal.

Over €860,000 will be spent on regenerating the historic core of Callan town in Co. Kilkenny, including redeveloping existing historical buildings into a library, remote working hub and community space.

Over €200,000 is earmarked to transform the historic courthouse building in Borris-in-Ossary, Co. Laois into a remote working and community facility.

Highlighting the shift towards remote working due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Minister Humphreys said:

“I am particularly pleased to see that so many projects being supported today will provide remote working opportunities for tens of thousands of people.

“By continuing to invest in remote working facilities by turning old, run-down buildings into digital hubs, we will ensure more of our young people can work and live in their own community,” the minister said.