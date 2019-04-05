€121.7 million paid out to farmers under TAMS to date

The latest tranche of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) will open to applications with effect from tomorrow, Saturday, April 6, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed has confirmed.

This next tranche will be open until early July and will include for the first time supports for on-farm renewable energy measures.

The current tranche closes at midnight tonight with high levels of interest in the scheme continuing, according to the Department of Agriculture, and over 2,250 applications already received.

Commenting, Minister Creed said: “I am delighted with the continued interest in the suite of seven measures available under the TAMS scheme.

“There are now over 24,000 applications received under the scheme to date including 2,250 applications to date under Tranche 13.

“Over €121.7 million has been paid out to farmers so far under the scheme with weekly payments currently averaging over €1.5 million.”

The announcement of the extension of meal bins as an eligible investment for all sectors in the list of items available under TAMS II;

The inclusion of Solar PV Installation on farms – that is to extend current availability under the scheme to all sectors. Grant aid in the pilot phase will be available for 40% or up to 60% in the case of qualified young farmers to fund the cost of a solar system of 6kWp;

That all lighting funded under the scheme will now be required to be LED lighting. LED lighting uses a fraction of the electricity consumed by conventional lighting and only LED lighting will now be grant aided;

The amendment of the TAMS II system of penalties for late submission of payment claims has also been revised with increased flexibility and graduated penalties introduced for late submission. The minister also highlighted recent amendments to the scheme including:

Continuing, the minister said: “The enthusiasm of Irish farmers to invest in on-farm renewable technologies is most welcome.

“I have listened to their views and am now making some new renewable and energy efficient investments available for the first time.

These complement the existing technologies funded under the scheme.

“I would encourage all farmers to avail of the grants available to help ensure that the agriculture sector plays its part in Ireland’s transition to a low-carbon economy and society,” the minister concluded.

TAMS

The allocated budget for TAMS II over the full course of the Rural Development Programme (RDP) is €395 million, while the budget for 2019 is €70 million.

There are a suite of seven measures for on-farm investments available under the TAMS scheme which has been opened for applications in rolling three month tranches.

Farmers are reminded that if they have an existing approval under TAMS to check the relevant dates on their approval letters and to ensure that payment claims are submitted within the relevant deadline.