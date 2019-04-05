Cool nights and ‘below normal’ rainfall levels this weekend

Overall weather will remain mainly dry with rainfall amounts below normal levels for this time of year, according to Met Éireann.

Today, Friday, April 5, will start cold at first. There will be frost, ice and fog over parts of Munster and Leinster but this will soon clear as the day progresses.

There will be some scattered showers across the country but today will be largely dry, the national forecaster has predicted.

Bright, sunny spells of weather will be experienced today with the best spells in western areas.

However, rain will develop over east-Leinster and Ulster. Top temperatures today will range from 8° to 11°.

Tonight will see some dry spells early on, but rain and mist in eastern areas will become widespread as the night progresses.

Lowest temperatures tonight will range from 3° to 6°.

Tomorrow, Saturday, will see rain over southern areas clearing to the south-west of the country. In other areas, weather will remain dry with some bright or sunny spells.

Saturday will be fresh and rather cool on east and north coasts, with highs of 10° or 11° – but values of 13° or 14° are likely is some parts.

Saturday night will be cold with clear spells and some frost in rural areas. Lowest temperatures will range from 0° to 3° with light easterly breezes.

Finally, Sunday will be mainly dry and bright, with sunny spells in most places. Top temperatures will hit 11° to 12° in eastern coastal counties and 13° to 15° elsewhere.