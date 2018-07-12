€12,000 up for grabs; still time for forestry folk to enter

A total prize fund of €12,000 is up for grabs as part of the 2018 RDS Forest and Woodland Awards. The deadline for entries has been extended to Monday, July 30.

Chairperson of the RDS (Royal Dublin Society) Committee of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Patricia Byrne, said: “Given the adverse effects of the recent dry weather, the RDS would like to express support to the farmers and foresters who are dealing with very challenging conditions.”

She explained that this extension will give entrants an opportunity to focus on their plots and ensure recovery after the water shortages and high temperatures.

“Hopefully the coming weeks will bring about a much-needed change in the weather,” she anticipated.

According to the organisers, the underlying motivation behind these awards is to promote the economic and environmental benefits of good forestry management and to highlight, celebrate and reward those who are employing the principles of sustainable forest management on their properties.

four prize categories for the awards: Production Forestry;

Multipurpose Forestry;

Teagasc Farm Forestry Award;

Community Woodlands. There arefor the awards:

Everyone with woodland is encouraged to enter. The organisers say that all woodlands – large or small – are of merit.

Application forms are available on the RDS website or via email.