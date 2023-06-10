New classes for Highland cattle as well as for Rough Fell and Swaledale sheep, and a special focus on issues affecting women sees this year’s Dundalk Show, which will take place tomorrow (Sunday, June 11), set to be a be a big draw.

“The cattle section has classes for Simmental, Limousin, Hereford, Angus, Belgian Blue, Charolais and commercial breeds,” said Nicholas Duff, public relations officer for the show.

“The winners of these classes will compete for the supreme show champion title which will be the grand finale of the cattle section and highlight of the show. Young handlers also get to display their skill by leading livestock in the ring,” he said.

“The sheep section is very well supported, with classes for numerous breeds such as Suffolk, Texel, Charolais, Vendeen, and various mountain breeds.”

Dundalk Show

Bellurgan Park, nestling in the Cooley mountains, is ready for an influx of show enthusiasts, competitors and exhibitors, according to Nicholas.

Since the 2022 show, the Dundalk Show committee has been working to ensure a packed programme with appeal for all.

“To be a shop window for what is produced locally, explaining the process from farm-to-fork, highlighting best agricultural practice and adherence to quality production is the mission statement of Dundalk Show,” Nicholas said.

“The show plays an important role in helping to preserve traditions handed down through generations which otherwise could be forgotten, and also aims to showcase agricultural practices for all ages, bringing urban and rural life together.”

Competitions cater for adults and children, including those with special needs. Children can enter competitions in recycling and upcycling; gardening; art and crafts; handwriting; and baking, while children with special needs can enter classes in baking and art. There is also a baking class for adults with special needs.

“Home industries is a large section with classes for crafts, baking and preserves, crochet, knitting, woodwork, photography and art.

“There is a section for ICA [Irish Countrywomen’s Association] members only which also involves the competition for ICA guild of the county, confined to the Co. Louth ICA federation,” Nicholas said.

Plenty to do

There will be plenty of fun in the entertainment marquee where the bonny baby; little farmer boy and girl; most glamorous granny; and best dressed competitions will be held. There will also be a magic show with Tommy Trickster and floral demonstrations in the entertainment marquee. All these events take place from 1:00p.m to 4:30p.m.

For horticultural enthusiasts, there are classes for plants and vegetables as well as floral art.

Horse classes include riding and jumping with big prize money in the racehorse to riding horse classes.

A large turnout of poultry is expected with classes for different fowl and eggs. The dog show will showcase classy canines.

“Qualifiers feature at Dundalk Show where certain class winners go on to take part in all-Ireland finals at other shows. This year Dundalk Show has qualifiers for the All-Ireland Junior Craft Championship; the All-Ireland Home Preserves Championship; the All-Ireland Bread Baking Championship; All-Ireland Pedigree Suckler Type Heifer Championship; and the All-Ireland Irish Native Breed Dog Championship,” Nicholas said.

“Another key part of the Dundalk Show is the array of trade stands which is being well supported by local businesses,” he said

Visitors can enjoy the sounds of the Ardee brass band, Dundalk ukelele band and Irish dancing with Scoil Rince Cois Ceol. For those who revel in country music and dancing, Johnny Brady will be on the main stage at 5:00p.m. Children at the show can enjoy the funfair and petting farm.

Issues affecting women

This year Dundalk Show will have a big focus on looking at and addressing issues affecting women. Titled ‘A Woman’s Perspective on Agriculture and Rural Communities’, this initiative will have a panel of speakers giving their views. Taking place in the big marquee, this will be split into a number of topics.

‘Inside Matters: Emotional well-being’ will feature a speaker from Suicide Awareness For Everyone (S.A.F.E); a nutritionist; and Catherine Callaghan, yoga and mindfulness teacher.

‘Take the stress out of how to dress’ will be the topic debated by Aine Corcoran, Sybil Boutique; Niamh Gillespie, Tidings, a luxury Irish fashion brand, and Anita Keogh, Elysian Hair and Skin Care.

‘What women want, focus on business and entrepreneurship’ will be discussed by Joanne Lavelle Real Estate; Niamh Gillespie, Tidings; Naomh McElhatton, serial entrepreneur; and Sandra Byrne, Dundalk Show chairperson and M.D. Elite Form.

‘Women in agriculture and agrifood’ will be addressed by Maria Flynn, Ballymakenny Potatoes; Concepta Quigley, a farmer and Elaine Houlihan, national president of Macra na Feirme.

‘Smashing the glass ceiling’ will be the focus for Senator Erin Mc Greehan and Ann-Marie Forde, principal, Scoil Naomh Colmcille, Togher. A fire officer and a politician will also speak.

A grand finale will complete this part of the show with the winner of a makeover competition on the Dundalk Show Facebook page being revealed. Results of the best dressed competitions will also be announced and there will be a number of community group stands. All are welcome to attend.

Entries can now be made via the show website, or by getting in touch directly. Tickets can be bought online or purchased at the gate. The show starts at 12 noon and entry to Bellurgan Park will be from the Deerpark Road entrance.