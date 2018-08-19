Dundalk holding with derelict house for sale attracts cross-border interest

A 33.3ac holding with a derelict house and yard for sale by auction in Dundalk, Co Louth, is generating keen interest from local farmers.

As well as this, it is generating interest from farmers across the border with an eye to Brexit who want a foot in the European market, according to agent Joanne Lavelle of Michael Lavelle auctioneers.

“This property offers an excellent starter prospect for a young farmer, but would also appeal to an established beef or dairy farmer looking for extra acreage, as it is a good size and would make a manageable addition,” she said.

The lands, which have substantial road frontage, are in three adjacent divisions and the location will attract farmers, as it is convenient to Dundalk, Ardee, Carrickmacross and Castleblayney, the agent said.

“The presence of the derelict house gives the property an extra dimension. The area would certainly be a highly sought after rural setting for a substantial house with grazing land that is convenient to Dundalk and the M1.

Interest has been received in both the entire property and the lands alone, and there may therefore be the possibility of splitting the property into two lots on the day.

Advertisement

“2018 has been a quiet year so far for land sales in the north east, although we recently sold 20ac in Reaghstown, off the Ardee-Carrick roads, for just over €200,000. We also recently sold a 9ac piece of land for €125,000,” the agent said.

There has been an ongoing shortage of land available for rent and sale in the local market because of strong urban use, Lavelle said. “There is a lot of interest in this property due to the shortage of good lands coming onto the market.”