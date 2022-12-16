The overall winner of the 2022 Teagasc forest photo competition was announced by the Minister of State for land use and biodiversity, Pippa Hackett, today (Friday, December 16).

The winner of the ‘Celebrating our shared national vision for trees, woods and forests’ competition is Ciaran Willmore from Dublin with his image ‘The Hidden Waterfall’.

According to Teagasc, this striking photograph, celebrates the constant interaction of forests and water in Glenmalure, Co. Wicklow, one of Ciaran’s favourite places. lPictured with the winning image is Minister of State for land use and biodiversity, Pippa Hackett with Teagasc forestry liaison officer, Paul Butler

Forest photo competition

As the overall competition winner, Ciaran receives a voucher valued at €600, to add to his earlier award as category winner of €400. This brings his overall prize value to €1,000.

Congratulating, the competition winner, Minister Hackett said: “I want to commend Ciaran on his talent and congratulate him for winning the Teagasc Forest Photo Competition 2022.

“Forests across Ireland provide multi-functional benefits from recreational, environmental, community and economic uses and are an integral part of our landscape.

“Ciaran’s favourite place in Glenmalure is a fantastic example of the peace and serenity our forests can provide for those who walk and exercise in them, and I urge everyone across the country to find their favourite public forest space over the Christmas break.”

Advertisement

Teagasc forestry liaison officer, Paul Butler, who coordinated the initiative said: “Teagasc sincerely thanks all participants who submitted such a range of high quality images for each of the three categories in this competition.

“Based on the success of this initiative, Teagasc plans to continue this competition in 2023 and incorporate new themes and further competition categories.”

Commenting on the conclusion of the competition, Dr. Nuala Ni Fhlatharta, head of the Teagasc Forestry Development Department added: “Teagasc is again delighted to have hosted this forest photo competition in 2022, which received wonderful images from enthusiastic participants across the country.

“Congratulations to Ciaran and our other competition prize winners. The categories selected highlight some of the many important benefits our forests provide, as outlined in our Shared National Vision, including benefits for people and for nature.

“The completion also celebrates the importance of wood as a sustainable and renewable resource that can greatly assist in meeting our future climate goals.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Teagasc also announced the prize winners in category 3 of the competition. The theme of category 3 is ‘Forests for Wood’ and the winner is Brendan Cullen from Wicklow, who became the runner-up in the overall competition.

Brendan’s vibrant picture, titled ‘Beyond the Trees’, was taken at the viewing tower in Avondale Forest Park in Wicklow.