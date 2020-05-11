Dry and settled conditions ahead but cool temperatures

The coming days will be generally quite dry and settled but temperatures will be cool, while a couple of cold nights with grass frost and patches of mist are expected, according to Met Éireann.

Temperatures will increase as the week goes on, however.

Today, Monday, May 11, will be quite a dry and bright day with sunny spells, the national meteorological office notes.

It will feel cool with highest temperatures of 9° to 13° generally, though it should reach 14° in the south-west. Light to moderate northeasterly breezes are expected but it will be fresh for a time this morning in the south and east.

Tonight will be cold with clear periods with lowest temperatures of -1° to +3° and grass frost in places.

Patchy drizzle is expected in the north and north-west overnight and some mist patches are possible before dawn as winds will be light northerly or variable.

Drying conditions will be slightly above normal, mostly owing to a lack of rainfall, the forecaster notes. Spraying conditions will be very good this week as it will be dry with generally light winds, the office added.

Regarding field conditions, soil moisture deficits (SMD) will likely remain over 40mm for much of the country, bar south Munster where the SMD will be around 10 to 20mm.

All soils are trafficable, Met Éireann says.

Tomorrow

Patches of drizzle in the north and north-west will push further inland during the morning but for most areas it will be a largely dry day with light northerly or variable winds.

It will be cloudy in many areas but will brighten up as the day goes on. Highest temperatures of 10° to 13° are forecast but it will be warmer in southern and southwestern areas where it will be 14° or 15°, Met Éireann says.

Tomorrow night will be dry and less cold than previous nights with lowest temperatures of 2° to 5°.

Outlook

Wednesday will start off rather cool, dry and cloudy with some drizzle in places at first, the meteorological office notes.

It will brighten up during the day with some sunny spells and highs of 10° to 13° but will turn cold overnight with temperatures dropping to 0° to 3° and grass frost in places. Winds will stay light to moderate northeasterly.

Thursday will be mostly dry but cloud will push in from the north-east and it will become mostly cloudy with the best of the sunshine in the west and south.

Highest temperatures of 11° to 14° and lows overnight of 3° to 7° are expected, Met Éireann concludes.