The drip feeding of information regarding the new €1.5 billion Agri-Environment Climate Measure (AECM) is not helping farmers who are interested in accessing the scheme, according to Deputy Carol Nolan.

She made her comments on the back of a parliamentary question in which she sought clarity from Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine on the locations of eligible areas under the scheme.

She asked the minister to address concerns that such eligible areas are predominantly in counties outside of the midlands.

Minister McConalogue said his department is currently developing the scheme with further details to be made available as soon as possible.

And he pointed out that that the proposed scheme, along with the other proposals in Ireland’s draft Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan, still has to be approved by the EU Commission so may be subject to change.

“As the new CAP is due to commence on January 1, 2023, as much information as possible will be made available, on a provisional basis, in the meantime to inform farmers of the proposed approaches.

But Deputy Nolan said that from the engagement she has had with farmers, and those wishing to access the new scheme, the manner in which information is being shared is not helping matters.

“I do appreciate that the structure of the scheme is evolving, and that nothing has been officially signed off as a permanent feature.

“But having said that, it is clear to me that a greater sense of urgency must be brought about in terms of government communicating its willingness to ensure that the new scheme will not embed or maintain any inequalities when it comes to eligibility or accessing payments.”

The AECM has received attention recently due to the concerns that the scheme – expected to cater for 50,000 farmers – will be oversubscribed, with the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association stating that many farmers will be excluded.

The two-pronged approach to the scheme has also garnered attention as it has emerged that two levels of payment will be available to farmers depending on geographical location.

The AECM General, will be available nationally, outside of the high-priority geographical area. It is expected to be open to 30,00 farmers with an envisaged average payment of €5,000, and a maximum payment of €7,000.

The AECM Co-operation Project, is available to farmers in defined high-priority geographical areas. It is expected to be open to 20,000 farmers in eight specific zones of high environmental importance (mainly in the west of the country) with a planned average payment of €7,000, and a maximum payment of €10,000.

These eight areas comprise of land dominated by semi-natural vegetation (both privately owned and in commonage), Natura 2000 lands, and in which priority water catchments, etc. are located.

“These areas are of high nature value, hold significant carbon stores and are home to some of the most pristine waters in the country,” according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said that all farmers should be able to avail of higher payment rates.