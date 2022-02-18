Last week’s sheep kill (week ending February 12) saw an increase on the previous week once again, figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) reveal.

Sheep throughput in recent weeks is witnessing an opposite trend to what was seen at the same stage in 2021, with throughput witnessing an upward trajectory.

Looking at last week’s figures in more detail, 55,618 sheep were processed – a increase of 2,865 head from the week before.

The increase in throughput was seen from lambs/hoggets from the previous week, with the number of lambs/hoggets slaughtered coming to 49,814 head – an increase of 3,368 head from the week prior.

Once again, ewe and ram throughput fell from the previous week, with 504 head less slaughtered last week, totalling 5,803 head.

Week-on-week sheep kill (week ending February 12):

Hoggets/lambs: 49,814 head (+3,368 or +7.25%);

Ewes and rams: 5,803 head (-504 or -7.99%);

Total: 55,618 head (+2,865 or +5.43%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 305,346 sheep have been processed so far since the turn of the year.

Of that figure, 269,115 have been hoggets/lambs, with the rest being made up of ewes and rams (36,211) and small portion of light lambs (20 head). Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2021, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is actually up by over 24,545 head; 22,201 more hoggets/lambs have been processed and 2,346 more ewes and rams have also been slaughtered as well.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes (week ending February 12):