A covetable property with a difference, Carniseal, in Cairn Low, Ramelton, Co. Donegal, is for sale by private treaty.

A compact residential and agricultural estate, Carniseal is centred on a contemporary house and 32ac of ring-fenced silage ground with farm entrance and driveway along with Basic Payment Scheme entitlements.

A key feature of the estate is that the eastern boundary is formed by about 600m of frontage onto Lough Swilly.

The house occupies an elevated setting in mature parkland and with its outstanding waterfront situation, this places Carniseal in the premier league of coastal residential estates in the country, according to selling agent Liam McCarthy of Savills Country.

“Carniseal House is strategically positioned to take full advantage of the stunning views over the Fanad peninsula and across Lough Swilly towards Inch Island and beyond to Inishowen,” said Swilly.

The house is accessed off the R247 Ramelton to Rathmullan road and is entered through a bell-mouthed stone wall with piers and lights, planted borders and cast-iron electric gates.

A driveway flanked with lamps, lawns, hedging and deciduous trees, leads to the front of the house where there is a cobblestone turning circle and parking.

The house

Arranged over two main floors and facing southeast, Carniseal House was constructed in the 1990s.

“It is designed in a period style yet offers exceptional accommodation suitable for contemporary family living and hosting lavish house parties,” the agent said.

External features of the house include: Two porticos; a pedimented entrance front; a hipped slate roof; red brick chimneys; cornicing; and a bay window.

Internally, the accommodation benefits from an abundance of natural light and includes features such as sash and case windows; ornate timber panelling; flagstone flooring; decorative cornicing and ceiling roses; architraves; and French windows.

The house is entered via a decorative portico and front door with fanlight, which opens to a vestibule and a reception hall with central staircase and fireplace. The reception hall provides access to the main reception rooms and kitchen.

A sunroom is accessed via both the dining room and kitchen. Directly off the kitchen is a utility room, larder, and access to a basement cellar.

On the first floor is a galleried landing which provides access to a south-facing main bedroom suite with a dressing room and shower room. There are four further bedrooms, a family bathroom and an office.

Outdoor grounds

Situated to the side of the house and with separate access is the annex, which provides flexible accommodation. It comprises a studio, shower room, gym and a garage.

With separate access from the public road, is a secure general purpose shed. It is in six bays of steel portal frame construction beneath a box profile roof with box profile cladding, concrete panel walls and a concrete base with a tank beneath.

It includes insulation, an up-and-over roller door and concrete aprons.

“Carniseal House is set within mature grounds which have stunning views over Lough Swilly and the surrounding countryside,” said Liam.

“The landscaped gardens primarily comprise lawns and shrubs, while parkland surrounds the house and with a range of mixed deciduous trees creates privacy, shelter and amenity.”

The farmland at Carniseal is let to a local farmer on a seasonal basis. The land is classified as: silage ground (32ac); woods (3ac) and miscellaneous (11ac).

Surrounding area

Attractions in the vicinity include: Glenveagh National Park (24km) and the Wild Atlantic Way as well as beaches.

The Fanad peninsula lies between Lough Swilly and Mulroy Bay, a highlight of the Wild Atlantic Way on the north coast of Donegal. This peninsula stretches north from the village of Milford to Fanad Head and continues down to the nearby Georgian village of Ramelton.

“It features some of the most remarkable coastlines and cliff scenery in Ireland,” the agent said.

Ramelton (1.5km), known as the gateway to the Fanad Peninsula, and an important heritage town in Donegal, has shops, pubs, a coffee shop, and a restaurant. The town is situated at the mouth of the River Lennon, which is a Special Area of Conservation.

Rathmullan is situated on the west shore of Lough Swilly and has a sandy beach, pier and pontoon, and a selection of pubs and restaurants.

Letterkenny (14km) is a market town with pubs, restaurants, hotels, and cultural venues that host local and international artists.

For golfing enthusiasts, Portsalon Golf Club (23km) is a fine links course while Letterkenny Golf Club (11km) is to the south. Ballyliffen Golf Course, Ireland’s most northerly golf complex, can be accessed via the Lough Swilly ferry. The ferry service connects the Fanad and Inishowen peninsula with daily crossings between Rathmullan and Buncrana.

“An abundance of sporting and leisure activities are available on the Inishowen peninsula, with the coastline of Lough Swilly being ideal for all water and fishing activities. Rathmullan Sailing and Watersports school (10km) offers sailing; kayaking; windsurfing; powerboating; sea angling and diving on Lough Swilly,” Liam said.

Primary education is available in Ramelton, with secondary school options in Letterkenny.

The guide price for Carniseal is €2,750,000.