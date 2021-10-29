A cow named ‘Daisy May’ had a frightening experience in Donegal this week, when she ended up in the water and had to be rescued by RNLI crew.

The volunteer crew of Bundoran RNLI was called out on Wednesday afternoon (October 27) to reports of a cow in distress in the surf at Tullan Strand, Bundoran.

A passer-by had spotted the animal in the water and immediately alerted the Irish Coast Guard at Malin Head, who in turn paged the lifeboat crew. Image: Rescue 118

The four crew launched the inshore lifeboat just after 4:30p.m on Wednesday and made their way in rough seas to Tullan Strand to assess the situation.

A number of other volunteer crew attended via the shore to offer visual backup to the lifeboat crew.

Rescue operation

The RNLI said that because the swell was between 3m and 4m, conditions were difficult for the lifeboat to get closer to the shore, with visibility of the cow also “tricky” for the shore crew.

Image: Rescue 118

The animal was soon spotted however, by which time, the Sligo-based helicopter, Rescue 118, was on scene.

The helicopter crew used the noise and downdraft of the helicopter to encourage Daisy May back to safety on the shore.

Both the lifeboat and helicopter stayed on scene to ensure the safety of the cow which was tended to on-shore, before both units were stood down. Daisy May safe and sound after her ordeal Image: Bundoran RNLI

Speaking on return to the lifeboat station, Bundoran RNLI Helm, Michael Patton said: ‘We were delighted to see a successful outcome from today’s call out and would like to thank those who assisted in the rescue of the cow.

“If you are ever worried that your pet or animal is in danger, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard, rather than putting yourself at risk by going into the water after them.”

