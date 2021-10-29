It has been a wet week so far this week across most of the country, as we prepare to put our clocks back one hour this weekend, the weekend weather forecast looks like the wet and windy conditions will continue.

Met Éireann is forecasting that rain in eastern counties will clear into the Irish Sea this morning (Friday, October 29), as lingering mist or fog patches lift elsewhere.

Brighter weather with sunny spells and scattered showers will extend from the west.

Showers will turn heavy and prolonged this afternoon in the west and southwest, tracking northeastwards during the evening. Highest temperatures of 11° to 13°C in light to moderate southerly winds.

Friday night

Tonight, the heavy spells of showery rain will continue across the north and east, clearing northeastwards, according to the national forecaster.

Long dry and clear spells will then develop in the east overnight, as scattered showers continue to feed into western coastal counties.

Some mist or fog will form under clearer skies and it will turn chilly tonight with lowest temperatures of 2° to 5° with light southerly winds.

Weekend weather

Tomorrow, Saturday will have sunny spells and scattered showers, with the showers mainly over the western half of the country, with long dry periods further east.

It will turn cloudier in western counties during the evening with highest temperatures of 9° to 13°, north to south. Light to moderate southwest breezes.

Outbreaks of showery rain and breezy conditions will move into the southwest early on Saturday night and spread northeastwards to all regions overnight.

Rain will turn heavy bringing a risk of localised flooding and lowest temperatures will range from 3° to 7°, coolest in the north. Fresh to strong southeast winds will develop overnight.

Sunday is expected to have showers or longer spells of rain, with some showers heavy. There will be sunny spells at times too.

Met Eireann said it will be quite breezy or windy in places, most likely along western coasts with strong westerly winds, with highest temperatures of 9° to 12°.



On Sunday night there will be outbreaks of showery rain, which will continue overnight, with the best of dry and clear periods in the east during the early parts of the night.

It will be windy with fresh to strong and gusty northwest winds and lowest temperatures of 3° to 7° , coolest over the north of the country.

Next week

There will be scattered showers on Monday, most frequent in western and northern counties, with good dry spells elsewhere.

There will be some sunshine in most regions too and highest temperatures will range from 8° to 12°, coolest in the north. Moderate to fresh northwest breezes will ease light through the day.

Showers will continue during Monday night. It will turn cold in places with lows of 1° to 5° , coldest in central areas of the country.

On Tuesday there is expected to be a good deal of dry weather with just well scattered showers, mainly in the north and west, with sunny intervals.

Highest temperatures on Tuesday are expected to range from 8° to 11° in moderate northwest breezes.



Later in the week, the cool and showery weather is forecast to continue.

