Domestic milk intake up slightly in February – but consumption drops

The domestic intake of milk saw a slight rise in February 2019 compared to the same month last year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

However, milk sales for human consumption during the same period fell, according to the latest figures released by the office.

Domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at 301.6 million litres for February 2019. This was 2.5% above the corresponding 2018 figure.

Comparing the February 2019 milk produce figures with those for February 2018 shows that the total milk sold for human consumption decreased by 3% to 42.0 million litres.

Of this, whole milk sales accounted for 25.2 million litres, down from 26.6 million litres last year; while skimmed and semi-skimmed milk sales held steady at 16.8 million litres, unchanged from the 2018 figure.

Butter production on was up 1.3% to 9,570t.

Imported milk intake for February was up slightly, from 67.5 million litres to 68.1 million litres, according to the CSO.

The CSO also revealed the EU milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers for the years 2017 and 2018.

Last year saw 157,282,000t of milk taken in by EU processors; up 0.8% on the 2017 figure of 156,002,000t, according to the statistics office.