The dispute between Government departments and Veterinary Ireland (VI) continues to rumble on, despite a meeting between the parties last Wednesday (January 9).

In a statement, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said: “engagement is ongoing with all parties concerned”.

Meanwhile, AgriLand has learned that despite the meeting taking place on Wednesday, the matter has gone unresolved for the last month because the person objecting to the most recent proposals went on annual leave and only returned to work on January 10.

It is understood that difficulties arose in the first instance because of a court case between all parties that has been ongoing for the past 15 years and centres around the employment status of Temporary Veterinary Inspectors (TVIs) in Ireland.

Work-to-Rule

VI says there is a “worrying shortage” of TVIs on meat factory panels because they were closed by the department in 2012 and subsequently never reopened. The representative body wants new TVIs to be recruited on the same terms that current inspectors are on.

A work-to-rule action over this issue remains in place and has resulted in significant meat processing delays at a number of factories.

The situation has led to factories cancelling many pre-booked slaughters which has caused huge difficulty and frustration inside the farm gate – particularly for pig farmers.

Advertisement

Impact

Yesterday, Cavan pig farmer Frank Brady said the dispute was adding to an already exhausted sector.

“This dispute with the vets has only added to the problems to be honest with you,” he said.

“At the moment, there is an oversupply of pigmeat – there is too much being produced and therefore the price is low. Producing less meat would be more efficient.

Not being able to kill the animals is just causing more problems for everyone.