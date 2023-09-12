Carnew Mart in Co. Wicklow is set to host a suckler-herd dispersal sale tomorrow (Wednesday, September 13) in conjunction with its show and sale of Belgian Blue weanlings.

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the dispersal sale, Carnew Mart’s Eugene Clune described John Redmond’s Bluestar Belgian Blue suckler herd as “one of the country’s’ top suckler herds”.

“This herd has consistently produced show-quality stock for a long number of years. It possesses the top genetics from all over Europe with Belgian Blue, Limousin and Parthenaise breeding to the fore,” he said.

“John is exiting the suckler industry to concentrate on setting up a new dairy herd so this is a full clearance of all his commercial cows,” Clune added.

“He is a renowned suckler farmer. His weanlings would consistently get prizes and secure the top prices. He has a wealth of knowledge as regards breeding the quality suckler stock.”

The sale will feature 40 cows, 40 calves, 50 maiden heifers and a number of stock bulls.

“These cows have spring 2023 calves at foot and are scanned back in calf to both artificial insemination (AI) bulls and a Limousin stockbull,” Clune added.

“These are all U-grading heifers with serious breeding potential and colour to match.”

As well as the dispersal sale, Carnew Mart will also host a special sale of 200 heifers and 250 weanling bulls on the day

The sale takes place at Carnew Mart tomorrow at 3:00p.m, starting with the suckler cows and followed by the maiden heifers.

Carnew Mart

There was a total of 946 head of cattle on offer at Carnew Mart on Saturday, September 9, according to Clune.

“There was a very lively trade throughout for all classes with beef and forward stock in serious demand and customers both ringside and online very anxious for all types of stock over 500kg leading to a full clearance,” he said.

The top price on Saturday went to an 884kg Belgian Blue cow that sold for €2,800 or €3.17/kg. Beef bullocks sold from €2,200-2,600.