Discussion on contract rearing and land mobility set for Leitrim tonight

Carrigallen Macra na Feirme is hosting a Young Farmers’ Talk tonight, Thursday, April 11, in the Kilbracken Arms, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim. The event will commence at 8:00pm.

There has been a total of four guest speakers confirmed to talk at tonight’s event.

First up will be contract heifer rearer from Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, John O’Connell.

He will be giving an overview of his experiences with contract heifer rearing and discussing the benefits and challenges involved with the enterprise.

Also speaking at the event will be Diarmuid Kiernan from Kiernan Milling. He will be giving an overview on the range of concentrates offered by the mill, and will also answer any questions from the attendees on issues related to feeding concentrates to livestock.

Co. Galway native Peter Gohery from Embrace Farm will be speaking at the event also. He will be speaking on the importance of farm safety and will urge guests not to take risks when working on the farm.

Patrick Brady from the Land Mobility Programme will be the final speaker at tonight’s event.

Brady, who has recently been appointed as the programme coordinator in the Lakeland Dairies catchment area, is a dairy farmer and agricultural science graduate himself.

There will be representatives from other farm businesses in attendance on the night also.

A cheque for €405 will be presented to Embrace Farm from Macra na Feirme at the event.