Site map: What’s on the agenda at Teagasc’s BEEF 2018 event?

Teagasc’s BEEF 2018 event – a major day for the Irish beef industry – will take place at the Teagasc Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation Centre, in Grange, Co. Meath, on Tuesday, June 26.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘€nhancing Knowledge’ and BEEF 2018 will highlight technologies that will help improve the profitability of the beef sector; a key focus will also be on sustainability.

Visitors to the Meath-based venue can also see the results of the comprehensive research and innovation programmes at Teagasc; they can also meet research, advisory and education staff.

Beef 2018 will feature a special forum: ‘Sustainable family beef farming businesses’, which will include a panel discussion with a number of successful beef farmers, as well as a representative from the beef industry.

The panel discussion will be chaired by Richard Curran from ‘Dragons Den’ and RTE Radio 1 show ‘The Business’; the Minister for Agriculture – Michael Creed – will also contribute to this discussion.

Site map

Teagasc has now released a site map, showing the locations of the various demonstration and exhibition areas.

Below is a JPEG image (of the map); simply click on the image to open up a larger version.

Alternatively, if you have a suitable viewer (application) on your PC, tablet or smart-phone, we also have a PDF version. Click on this link or on the button below to open it (in which you will be able to decipher all of the finer details). BEEF 2018 site map – PDF version

Live demonstrations

Along with the panel discussion, the open day will also give farmers a road map of improvements they can make on their farms to improve profitability.

On the day, a number of live demonstrations will include: The design and implementation of ideal grazing infrastructure;

Animals of varying suckler €uro Star Indexes;

Calves of varying genotypes from the new dairy calf-to-beef programme.

The open day will also look at AI usage on suckler farms, good calf-rearing practices and anti-microbial resistance. Farmers will also be given an insight into the importance of compact calving.

Speakers from Teagasc and a number of national experts will participate in the workshops.

Technology villages

Farmers attending BEEF 2018 will also be able to visit a number of technology villages. These villages will allow farmers to interact with Teagasc and industry representatives.

The key stands in the technology villages include: Dairy calf-to-beef;

Grass10;

Better Beef Farm Programme;

Animal health and reproduction;

Feeding and meat quality;

Being competitive and sustainable;

Education;

Environment.

Health and safety will also feature in the technology villages; a special focus will be placed on safety at work, keeping children safe and the identification of hazards.