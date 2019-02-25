Department backs ‘producer-marketer groups’ at IFRG meeting

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has given its backing to a proposal to set up ‘producer-marketer groups’.

The proposal was put forward by Donie Shine, national chairman of the Irish Family-Farm Rights Group (IFRG) and debated at a meeting in Ennis, Co. Clare last Thursday (February 21).

Speaking at the IFRG’s Suckler Farming Crisis Meeting, Valerie Woods, an official in the department, said: “I commend the proposal put forward by Donie Shine to set up what he describes as ‘producer-marketer groups’, and I look forward to working with the IFRG in its endeavours to seek department approval and funding.

Governmental regulatory change will be implemented to facilitate and permit collective bargaining by approved producer groups. Funding will be available to new producer groups to defray the legal costs associated with their set up.

Shine argued that such groups would “represent its members’ interests not only by collectively negotiating price with meat processing factories through supply facilitation, but by collectively negotiating price through involving itself in the own-branding and marketing of its members’ produce.”

He also outlined how the groups would operate, both on local and national level.

“Local producer-marketer groups would be set up to serve a local-level catchment area, each with its own unique selling point and branding, which could avail of the marketing and sales functions of a national-level umbrella agency,” explained Shine.