Coillte to spend €500,000 on Sligo woodland restoration

Coillte has announced that it will invest €500,000 on a woodland restoration project in Co. Sligo, the week after it signed a new biodiversity ‘charter’ at the National Biodiversity Conference.

After putting its name to the ‘Our seeds for Nature’ charter last Wednesday, February 20 (one of 14 groups to do so), Coillte followed up by announcing a plan to invest in the Hazelwood Forest, a ‘Special Area of Conservation’ on the banks of Lough Gill.

Speaking at last week’s conference, Dr. Aileen O’Sullivan outlined how up to €20 million has been invested in the last 20 years in removing commercial forestry and restoring over 5,600ha of natural habitat.

Dr. O’Sullivan is responsible for designing Coillte’s ‘bio-classification system’, launched last year, which the organisation says allows for the “integrated planning of key biodiversity sites to be managed effectively”.

The purpose of the ‘BioClass’ system is to ensure that Coillte’s biodiversity areas are properly managed and resourced.

Deborah Meghan, Coillte’s director of forest stewardship, risk and advocacy, said that the charter “sent a clear signal” that the organisations involved were willing to work together on biodiversity.

“Today marks a positive step towards strengthening Coillte’s and Ireland’s commitment to restoring and protecting our most fragile habitats,” she said.

Our latest investment into Hazelwood will see the forest being restored to a more natural state, providing a significant boost to the natural environment and local economy.

The charter was agreed upon at a meeting chaired by Josepha Madigan, the Minister for Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht.

The document outlines a number of commitments for the 14 groups and state agencies to take up and follow through on, going beyond their current efforts on biodiversity.