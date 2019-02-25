Appeal for information following trailer theft

Gardai have issued an appeal for information following the theft of a trailer and two ride-on lawns from the midlands.

Issuing an appeal on social media, a representative for An Garda Siochana said that the implements were taken overnight on Saturday night in Co. Offaly.

“During the night of February 23/24, 2019, two John Deere Ride on Lawnmowers were stolen in the Rhode area. Also stolen was a Ivor Williams Tuff Trailer.

“This trailer is double axel, 8X4, with Peter Hosey’s name written on it.

“It is believed that this trailer was used for transportation of the lawnmowers. Did you see this property or if you are offered it please contact Edenderry Garda Station at: 046-9731290.”

Land Cruiser theft

Meanwhile, last weekend, a Toyota Land Cruiser 4×4 was stolen from a farm yard in neighbouring Co. Laois.

The vehicle was stolen from a premises in Ballyfin, Co. Laois, on Sunday morning (February 17) between 8:45 and 11:00am, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed to AgriLand.

The vehicle has yet to be recovered and enquiries are ongoing with Gardai in Portlaoise investigating, according to the representative.

According to local sources, the Land Cruiser is a silver long wheel base model with a child seat in the back. The vehicle has a registration plate bearing: 05-WW-2196.