TB eradication programme centre of focus for ag committee

The TB eradication programme will be the centre of focus for the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine at tomorrow’s meeting.

Prof. Simon More, of the UCD Centre for Veterinary Epidemiology and Risk Analysis (UCD CVERA), and representatives from Veterinary Ireland will appear before the committee to discuss the issue.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, committee chairperson deputy Pat Deering said: “Levels of bovine TB have reduced in recent years, but efforts must continue to eradicate it completely from Irish farms.

“The committee will tomorrow examine issues relating to the department’s TB eradication programme and the work of the Tuberculosis (TB) 2030 Stakeholder Forum.

Topics likely to be discussed include: seeking an update on progress with the wildlife strategy; compensation for TB-affected farms; and how to best protect clean herds from contamination.

Prior to this, the committee will examine European proposals regarding some rules to the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund, due to the impending withdrawal of the UK from the European Union.

The measures relate to fishing authorisations for EU fishing vessels in UK waters and fishing operations of UK fishing vessels in EU waters.