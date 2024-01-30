An independent TD has stressed the need for any potential delays to Irish agri-exporters to be avoided as new UK customs rules come into force.

From tomorrow (Wednesday, January 31), Irish exporters will have to adhere to new post-Brexit requirements as the UK moves to enhanced border controls as part of its new Border Target Operating Model.

It means that Irish exporters will have to pre-lodge customs declarations, as well as the pre-notification of agri-food exports which must, in some cases, be accompanied by an Export Health Certificate.

For live animals and animal products and high and medium risk category plant products, exporters must ensure that their UK importer or UK-based agent has pre-notified each consignment on the UK’s food and feed SPS import system 24 hours in advance of transit.

Advertisement

The new rules will apply to export goods to Britain or via the UK land bridge to the rest of Europe and are in addition to the existing formalities that apply when exporting goods from the EU.

Agri-exporters

As the new UK import rules kick in, Independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan said Ireland must ensure that “our own customs operation is in working order”.

She warned against a situation developing similar to hauliers who experienced intermittent delays when trying to interact with Revenue’s new Automated Import System (AIS) and Automated Export System’s (AES) in 2023.

“The last thing that our agri-exporters and indeed the wider export sector needs is yet another layer of bureaucracy that inserts further inertia into the system.

“However, I am struck by the UK’s aim to balance the need for effective border controls with the need to support businesses with import processes that are as simple as possible.

Advertisement

“On these points I could not agree more. We need simple import-export procedures that remain robust,” Deputy Nolan said. Deputy Carol Nolan

Deputy Nolan noted that the Department of Foreign Affairs has outlined eight things people need to do in advance the implantation date, including familiarising themselves with the new UK requirements.

“I really hope there is a widespread information campaign being rolled out on this because we need to ensure that agri-exporters are not caught off guard or are left unprepared,” she said.