A van driver who was towing a trailer was brought to a halt by Gardaí in Co. Clare who discovered a number of defective issues with the trailer.

The trailer did not have any working brakes and the secondary coupling was not up to standard for trailers.

In addition, the driver did not possess a license to tow a trailer.

In a statement on Twitter, Gardaí said:

“Clare RPU stopped this van and trailer today. The trailer did not have working brakes, the secondary coupling was incorrect and the driver did not hold a licence to tow a trailer. Proceedings to follow.”

Gardaí are also investigating a burglary that occurred at a farm contractor’s yard in Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary in the early hours of Thursday morning (August 25).

Thieves managed to enter the yard in Poulacapple between 2:15a.m and 4:15a.m, and stole a quad; power washer; power tools; compressor; tractor parts; and diesel.

Detectives investigating the incident took fingerprints at what appears to have been a robbery planned by professionals, according to James Kennedy, who works for the contractor.

The group entered the property through the forest, and took down the entire electric gate to escape the yard, leaving the scene unnoticed and without any trace.

Although the property, including a house, is on a main road, nothing was heard or seen during the burglary. As work resumed on the yard at around 7:00a.m, Gardaí were contacted immediately.

“They didn’t take any trailers, so they came prepared. I think they knew the yard before; they happened to know where everything was.

“We have our own shed for tractor parts, another one for compressors. They went through four or five sheds to get what they wanted.”