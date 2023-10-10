The deadline for applications to take up the position of chair of the board of Bord Bia is approaching this week.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue invited expressions of interest from “outstanding individuals” for appointment as the chairperson.

The invitation stipulated that applicants must demonstrate in their application evidence of all of the following at an appropriately senior level:

Leadership – significant senior management experience at CEO/managing director or chair level of a fast-moving and results-oriented organisation of significant scale in the agriculture, food, drink or horticulture business.

The applicant must also have a proven track record of leadership in the agri-food and drinks industry and strategic planning capability, having exposure to and involvement in guiding strategy development.

Capability – professional credibility and integrity when dealing with key stakeholders.

Candidates must have an understanding of the complexity of the industry, with the extensive experience of multi-faceted stakeholder engagement and how the agri-food industry works, and understanding of the role of the Origin Green programme.

Communication skills – the person required for the role should also be able to demonstrate excellent communication skills (written, oral and interpersonal) reflecting previous senior experience.

The candidate for the Bord Bia role must also have industry knowledge of agri-food, drink and horticulture industries, including extensive relevant knowledge and appreciation.

There is also a requirement to have a clear understanding of business-to-business and consumer marketing together with a capacity for insight-based decision-making.

Relevant to the role of chair will also an understanding of the significant challenges facing the agri-food industry and the sustainable growth and market opportunities identified in Food Vision 2030 which accentuate the importance of the Bord Bia’s role.

They must also exude personal integrity and a focus on governance with a strong track record of corporate governance and compliance experience.

The closing date for applications is 3:00p.m. on Thursday, October 12.