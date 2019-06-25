Deadline approaching for ag college applications

The deadline for submitting applications for agricultural college Level 5 and Level 6 full-time course is midnight on this Sunday, June 30, and Teagasc are advising hopeful applicants to make their applications now.

Individual agricultural colleges will assist prospective applicants with any queries they have regarding the online application process, which can be found here.

Frank Murphy, head of the Teagasc Curriculum Development and Standards Unit, said that a well-educated workforce was needed to meet the “changing needs” of the agri-sector.

Agricultural education should be a priority for farm families. Agriculture, horticulture, forestry and the equine industry has changed rapidly over the past decade.

“With the increasing use of technology, the next generation will require more knowledge and skills to adapt to change and become competent farmers or land sector employees,” said Murphy.

He added: “Teagasc research highlights the very strong returns on investment to agricultural education, both to the individual farmer and the wider agri-food industry.”

Teagasc highlights that economic growth is opening new employment opportunities in a number of sectors.

Positions in landscape and design; nursery stock production; and retailing are becoming available in the horticulture sector, according to Teagasc.

Teagasc also predicts that there will be growing opportunities in the equine and forestry sectors as the labour supply in these industries tighten.

For horticultural courses, the closing date for online applications extends to August.

Full details on the courses can be seen here or obtained from the individual colleges.

See below for a list of colleges offering courses.