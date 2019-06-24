‘Flavours of Fingal’ promises two ‘action packed’ days

The eighth annual ‘Flavours of Fingal’ event will take place next weekend on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30.

It will once again be held in the “beautiful surroundings” of Newbridge House and Farm in Donabate, north Dublin, part of the Fingal county council administrative area.

The organisers are promising “another action-packed two day event” this year.

It will combine the sights and sounds of a traditional agricultural show with an unforgettable food and family fun experience.

“Just a stone’s throw from city life, the two-day county show offers real value for money, unbeatable food and the ultimate farming experience for the whole family to enjoy,” the organisers explained.

The show will feature a number of food, farming and equestrian attractions, including stalls boasting produce from local producers.

There will also be plenty to keep the kids entertained, including bouncy castles, face painting, a cycle obstacle course, kid’s golf and more.

Both days will feature a “huge display” of cattle, where “some of the best prize money on the showing circuit will be up for grabs”.

On Saturday, attendees will have the chance to see pedigree classes for continental and native breeds, with commercial beef classes also on show.

Saturday will also feature the All Ireland Commercial Calf Championship, sponsored by County Crest, with a prize fund of €1,000.

Sunday, then, will feature the coloured dairy classes and the North East Holstein Friesian Breeders Calf Show.

Other competitions over the two days will cover poultry food, horticulture and photography. Details of all these competitions can be found here.

For those in attendance, a comprehensive traffic plan with 6,000 car parking spaces and park and ride facilities will be in place.