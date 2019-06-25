Silage contractors: ‘We want you to put this loader to the test’

Adare Machinery – a dealer for Doosan and Bobcat equipment – has issued an interesting ‘invitation’ to agricultural contractors.

On its Facebook page, the company said: “The Doosan DL280-5 ‘Agri’ loader [pictured above and below] has landed. We want you to put this loader to the test!

“Doosan’s first dedicated ‘agri’ loader combines a 175hp Doosan engine and a ZF transmission/axles. It weighs in at almost 16,000kgs.”

It went on to say: “[There’s] not long left in the silage season, so if anyone wants to book a ‘demo’ of this lady call us.”

It’s worth noting that Adare Machinery is based in Co. Limerick; the business operates from a “purpose-built” 10,000ft² ” facility. The depot includes a machinery showroom, parts shop and what it describes as a “state-of-the-art workshop”.

State of the market

In related news, Gary Ryan – chief executive of the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) – has said that registrations of new wheeled loaders across Ireland continue to reflect a “strong market”.

He explained: “17 new machines were registered in April, bringing the total for the first four months of the year to 47 [as against the 35 units registered in the corresponding period of last year].

“May of 2018 saw one third of last year’s wheeled loader registrations, so it will be interesting to see what the outcome for May 2019 will turn out to be — when the figures are collated.”