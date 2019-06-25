Silage contractors: ‘We want you to put this loader to the test’

Adare Machinery – a dealer for Doosan and Bobcat equipment – has issued an interesting ‘invitation’ to agricultural contractors.

On its Facebook page, the company said: “The Doosan DL280-5 ‘Agri’ loader [pictured above and below] has landed. We want you to put this loader to the test!

“Doosan’s first dedicated ‘agri’ loader combines a 175hp Doosan engine and a ZF transmission/axles. It weighs in at almost 16,000kgs.”

It went on to say: “[There’s] not long left in the silage season, so if anyone wants to book a ‘demo’ of this lady call us.”

It’s worth noting that Adare Machinery is based in Co. Limerick; the business operates from a “purpose-built” 10,000ft² ” facility. The depot includes a machinery showroom, parts shop and what it describes as a “state-of-the-art workshop”.

State of the market

In related news, Gary Ryan – chief executive of the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) – has said that registrations of new wheeled loaders across Ireland continue to reflect a “strong market”.

He explained: “17 new machines were registered in April, bringing the total for the first four months of the year to 47 [as against the 35 units registered in the corresponding period of last year].

Image source: Shane Casey

“May of 2018 saw one third of last year’s wheeled loader registrations, so it will be interesting to see what the outcome for May 2019 will turn out to be — when the figures are collated.”

He added: “Obviously, silage contracting is a significant market for these machines. The robust level of activity around new self-propelled foragers this year may be an indicator of a good month for loaders also.”

