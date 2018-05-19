Days 2 and 3: Balmoral beef results

Showing continued into days two and three of the Balmoral Show. Here are the latest beef results from the cattle lawns.

The first day’s results, including Aberdeen Angus, Hereford, Limousin, British Blue, and Irish Moiled classes, can be found here.

Charolais: A moment for Mo

Champion Charolais went to Brendan Feeney, Enniscrone with Drumshane Mademoiselle, with Reserve going to Martin Devine from Strabane with Brownhill Mo.

Mo also picked up the Bardin Perpetual Challenge Trophy for the best Charolais animal exhibited by a club member. The award was presented to the NI Charolais Club by the Bardin Family.

She also won the Brigadoon Perpetual Challenge Trophy for the best homebred exhibited by a club member. The award was presented by the Connolly Family.

Jonathan Crawford won the HA Curry Perpetual Trophy for the best junior Charolais bull with Coolnaslee Nolan ET. Reserve went to Coolnaslee Norton.

The Orage Perpetual Challenge for the best Charolais cow or heifer went to WD & J Connolly from Ballynahinch with Brigadoon Nyoka. The award was presented by Mrs. G Orage in memory of her late husband, W Norman Orage.

The team also picked up the prize for the best and reserve best junior Charolais female with Brigadoon Lolly.

Simmental

WD & JD Hazelton from Dungannon picked up the Bobbie Dickson Perpetual Trophy with Ranfulry Impeccable 14th 17 ET – a home-bred, 16-month-old bull sired by Raceview King.

Reserve went to A&C Richardson from Maguiresbridge with Cleenagh Ivy – the heifer sired by Dermotstown Delboy also won the perpetual cowbell for best Simmental cow or heifer.

Runner-up for the cowbell went to Whitdrum Lady Della owned by Jason Whitcroft from Middletown.

Reserve champion male went to JL & CJ Weatherup with Lisglass Impressor.

British Blonde

Dromara man William McElroy clinched the British Blonde Championship with senior heifer Classic Miss Belle.

Reserve went to Hillhead Nadia owned by Rodgers Livestock, a year-old heifer sired by Alloacott Herbert – also winning the herd best exhibitor bred.

Nadia also won the junior Blonde champion with Norman McKnight from Newry picking up reserve with Silverwood Noah.

McKnight also picked up the award for best pair with Silverwood Nat and SIlverwood Norah.

Best senior cow went to Eamon McGarry from Crumlin with Budore Garnet.

Saler

The week was worthwhile for the Drumlegagh herd, sweeping up in the Saler section and winning the championship with homebred bull Drumlegagh Hamish.

J & EA Elliott from Newtownstewart also won the junior champion and reserve with Drumlegagh Mars and Drumlegagh Mia.

The herd also won best pair with breed champion Drumlegagh Hamish and Drumlegagh Maximus.

Reserve champion was won by Pearse O’Kane with Brookfields Eva. O’Kane also won reserve in the pairs section with Lower Bolie Molly and the reserve champion Brookfields Eva.

Commercial

Baby Spice won Commercial championship for JCB Commercials from Newtownards. The herd also won best pair with jovially named Scary Spice and Sporty Spice.

Posh Spice also fared well, winning the team reserve best heifer.

Junior Commercial champion went to Dermot Small from Kilkeel with Flo-Jo. The heifer also won the Medallion Plaque for best beef heifer.

Beef Shorthorn

Southern breeders saw success in the Beef Shorthorn section with Roscommon breeders Noel and Lisa Dowd winning the breed championship with Creaga Heidi.

The pair also managed the junior breed champion with Creaga Noble Art.

Caramba Shorthorns from Kinvara, Galway managed reserve with Bushypark Jumbo.

Cherryvalley Estate from Crumlin, Co. Antrim, won the best pair with Ballymena breeder James Allen as reserve.

Dexter

Despite being short in stature the breed saw a big success at this year’s show with a whopping 50 entries from 12 breeders.

On the day champion went to Robert Boyle from Newtownards with Milltown Pink Lady, with reserve going to Albert and Jacqueline Baxter from Omagh with Beauty Hill Ferrari.

Junior Dexter champion went to the Bloomer family from Dungannon with Cadian All Star and reserve to Michael Frazer from Templepatrick with Ballyhartfield Booa.

Irish Moiled

The ‘Pink Lady’ clinched the Irish Moiled championship for Robert Boyle from Newtownards with reserve going to Albert and Jacqueline Baxter from Omagh with Beauty Hill Ferrari.

Junior champion went to Caroline Lyons from Ballynahinch with Beechmount Daisy 6.

While Rachel Armour from Maghera picked up reserve with Beechmount Jasmine.

Brian O’Kane from Ballymena won best champion pair with Albert and Jacqueline Baxter in reserve.

Interbreed

Champion interbreed performance bull went to WD & JD Hazelton from Dungannon for Ranfulry Impeccable 14th 17 ET – a home-bred, 16-month-old bull sired by Raceview King.

Reserve went to J & W McMordie from Newtownards with Solpoll 1 Perfection ET.

Newtownards breeder Duncan McDowell from Newtownards won the champion interbreed performance heifer with Castlemount Matrix Zippy.