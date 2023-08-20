The death has occurred of Dawn Meats co-founder, Peter Queally from Kill, Co. Waterford.

Peter, along with his brother John Queally and their partner, Dan Browne set up Dawn Meats in 1980.

The family-owned business has since grown to a business with over €2.5bn in annual revenue, employing over 8,000 staff in twelve countries.

It directly sources grass-fed cattle and lamb for processing at its 10 Irish and 13 UK sites.

The business grew to become one of Europe’s largest privately-owned agriculture companies.

Dawn Meats holds many business winning titles, such as the winner of the Quality Food Award in 2022, along with the Great Taste Award for the same year.

The sustainability credentials of Dawn Meats were recognised in 2018 after it received the McDonald’s Global ‘Scale for Good’ award.

The award reportedly recognised the key leadership role that Dawn Meats has played over many years in programmes which advance the cause of ethical, environmental and economic sustainability in European beef production.

The brothers, Peter and John also established the Arrow Group of Companies in the early 1980s.

Peter will be missed by his wife Eileen, children Liam, Marie-Louise, Ivor, Aisling, Barbara, Irene, Cathal and Rebecca.

Along with his grandchildren, daughters-in-law Rachel and Natalie, sons-in-law Sean and David, brother John, sister-in-law Carmel, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A requiem mass will take place on Tuesday, August 22.