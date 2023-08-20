Balla Livestock Mart in Co. Mayo hosted a special evening sale of weanlings on Tuesday (August 15).

According to a sale report from the mart venue there was a “good trade” on the evening, with some “excellent prices” for U-grade weanling bulls, especially the roan-coloured weanlings and top-end export-type weanlings.

Bull and heifer weanlings were sold in two separate rings and the mart described the trade as “lively, with a range of customers including exporters and farmers resulting in virtually a full clearance of the weanlings on offer”.

Light weanling bulls in the 200-350kg category averaged €3.09/kg at the sale. Bulls weighing from 350-450kg averaged €2.83/kg, while weanling bulls over 450kg averaged €2.81/kg.

The top price on the night went to a suckler farmer from Claremorris who sold a 285kg Charolais bull for the equivalent of €4.39/kg.

Another Belgian Blue bull born in January 2023 weighed 312kg and sold for €1,290 or €4.13/kg.

Weanling heifers at Balla Mart

In the weanling heifer ring, quality lots were selling at a clear premium, while plainer types were selling at a more basic price.

Weanling heifers in the 200-350kg weight bracket averaged €2.95/kg. Those in the 350-450kg weight bracket averaged €2.95/kg.

One young Charolais heifer weighing 340kg sold for €1,360 or €4.00/kg, and another heavier 415kg Belgian Blue weanling heifer sold for €1,720.00 or €4.14/kg.

Upcoming sales

Balla Mart will host a special sale of feeding heifers on Saturday, September 2. The venue will also host a special show and sale of weanlings on Tuesday, September 5.

A special bullock sale will take place on Saturday, September 9, and a special breeding heifer sale will take place on Saturday, September 16.

On Saturday, September 23, the mart will host its special dry cow sale and on Saturday, September 30, the mart will host its end of the month sale of continental-breed bullocks and heifers.