Dates and locations for BEAM application clinics announced

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, has announced that a number of online clinics will be provided by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

It is hoped the clinics – which will be hosted nationwide – will help eligible farmers to fill out the online application for the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM).

In the run up to the closing date – which Minister Creed has extended – the minister said: “In recent years, my department has put in place online clinics around the country where farmers can meet one to one with a member of staff and make their application there and then.

“These clinics proved very popular with farmers for BPS, and I am happy to announce that the same service is being extended for BEAM.”

Thursday, September 5, 10:00am – 4:00pm, Jackson Hotel, Ballybofey Co. Donegal;

Thursday, September 5, 10:00am – 4:00pm, The Brehon Hotel, Muckrows, Rd, Killarney,

Co.Kerry;

Co.Kerry; Friday, September 6, 10:00am – 4:00pm, The TF Royal Hotel, Castlebar, Co. Mayo;

Friday September 6, 10:00am – 4:00pm Castle Hotel, Main Street, Sleveen East, Macroom, Co. Cork;

Monday, September 9, 10:00am – 4:00pm Four Seasons Hotel, Coolshannagh, Monaghan, Co. Monaghan;

Monday, September 9, 10:00am – 4:00pm Twin Trees Hotel, Downhill Rd, Knocknalyre, Ballina, Co. Mayo;

Tuesday September 10, 10:00am – 4:00pm Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine Offices, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim;

Tuesday, September 10, 10:00am – 4:00pm The Ard Rí Hotel, Milltown Road, Tuam, Co. Galway;

Wednesday September 11, 10:00am – 4:00pm Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine Offices, Farnham Street, Co. Cavan;

Wednesday, September 11, 10:00am – 2:00pm Treacys West County Hotel, Limerick Road, Ennis, Co. Clare;

Wednesday September 11, 4:00pm – 8:00pm Kilmurry Lodge Hotel, Co. Limerick;

Thursday September 12, 10:00am – 2:00pm Hannon’s Hotel, Athlone Road, Acres, Roscommon, Co. Roscommon;

Thursday September 12, 4:00pm – 8:00pm The Mullingar Park Hotel, Dublin Rd, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath;

Thursday, September 12,10:00am – 4:00pm Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork;

Friday, September 13, 12:00pm – 4:00pm County Arms Hotel, Birr, Co. Offaly;

Friday, September 13, 12:00pm – 4:00pm Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine Offices, Johnstown Castle, Co. Wexford.

As well as the above clinics, the department offices in Portlaoise, Co. Laois, will have a team available to meet with farmers every weekday from now until the BEAM closing date on September 15.